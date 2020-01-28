Breaking News: Major 7.7 Earthquake Felt In South Florida

There are reports of buildings throughout South Florida being evacuated on Tuesday afternoon following a major 7.7 earthquake in Jamaica.



Tweets about this Paco Moyar RT @breakingweather: #Tsunami waves up to 1 meter above tide level are possible along some coasts of Cuba, Jamaica, Mexico, Belize, Hondura… 8 seconds ago Cloudrf2 RT @radisson52: BREAKING: Tsunami possible following major earthquake near Jamaica, Cuba – https://t.co/UWlveKd7NW https://t.co/1bfFa7QV4I 22 seconds ago nessie RT @CBSMiami: #Breaking News: There are reports of buildings throughout South Florida being evacuated on Tuesday afternoon following a majo… 37 seconds ago Raoul Duke Big Earthquake in the Caribbean https://t.co/ttrzlY7nYq 1 minute ago