Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Breaking News: Major 7.7 Earthquake Felt In South Florida

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:36s - Published < > Embed
Breaking News: Major 7.7 Earthquake Felt In South Florida

Breaking News: Major 7.7 Earthquake Felt In South Florida

There are reports of buildings throughout South Florida being evacuated on Tuesday afternoon following a major 7.7 earthquake in Jamaica.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

pacomoyar

Paco Moyar RT @breakingweather: #Tsunami waves up to 1 meter above tide level are possible along some coasts of Cuba, Jamaica, Mexico, Belize, Hondura… 8 seconds ago

cloudrf2

Cloudrf2 RT @radisson52: BREAKING: Tsunami possible following major earthquake near Jamaica, Cuba – https://t.co/UWlveKd7NW https://t.co/1bfFa7QV4I 22 seconds ago

nessie_513

nessie RT @CBSMiami: #Breaking News: There are reports of buildings throughout South Florida being evacuated on Tuesday afternoon following a majo… 37 seconds ago

Dr_Gonzo_311

Raoul Duke Big Earthquake in the Caribbean https://t.co/ttrzlY7nYq 1 minute ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Breaking: Miami Buildings Evacuated After 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Between Jamaica & Cuba [Video]Breaking: Miami Buildings Evacuated After 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Between Jamaica & Cuba

Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer explains what it all means for South Florida.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:00Published

CBSMiami.com Weather @ Your Desk 1-28-20 12PM [Video]CBSMiami.com Weather @ Your Desk 1-28-20 12PM

CBS4 News meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez's weather outlook for South Florida.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:28Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.