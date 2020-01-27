Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:55s - Published

Amazon Echo Buds Are on Sale for the First Time Ever

Wireless earbuds are all the rage right now.

Amazon entered the earbuds race in September 2019 with the release of its $130 Amazon Echo Buds.

Right now, for the first time since their release, you can snag the popular Amazon Echo Buds for just under $90.

This $40 price cut sees the Echo Buds stand as one of the lowest-priced premium earbuds on the market.

Amazon is also gifting those who order the Echo Buds with a free three-month trial of Audible.

The retailer's popular monthly audiobook subscription service.

The Echo Buds are particularly a breeze to use for those who already own devices from the Echo family.

Boasting more than 800 five-star reviews on Amazon, shoppers are calling these earbuds "a game-changer"