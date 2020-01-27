Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Amazon Echo Buds Are on Sale for the First Time Ever

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:55s - Published < > Embed
Amazon Echo Buds Are on Sale for the First Time Ever

Amazon Echo Buds Are on Sale for the First Time Ever

Wireless earbuds are all the rage right now.

Amazon entered the earbuds race in September 2019 with the release of its $130 Amazon Echo Buds.

Right now, for the first time since their release, you can snag the popular Amazon Echo Buds for just under $90.

This $40 price cut sees the Echo Buds stand as one of the lowest-priced premium earbuds on the market.

Amazon is also gifting those who order the Echo Buds with a free three-month trial of Audible.

The retailer's popular monthly audiobook subscription service.

The Echo Buds are particularly a breeze to use for those who already own devices from the Echo family.

Boasting more than 800 five-star reviews on Amazon, shoppers are calling these earbuds "a game-changer"
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Amazon’s Echo Buds are $40 off today

Amazon’s Echo Buds are $40 off todayPhoto: Chris Welch / The Verge Amazon’s Echo Buds are on sale for $90, in what appears to be...
The Verge - Published Also reported by •engadget


Amazon's AirPod competitors are on sale for the first time ever

*TL;DR: *Amazon's wireless Echo Buds are $40 off— the first time they've been on sale since their...
Mashable - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

RegButOriginal

NewsBot📜 Google Nest Hub smart displays are buy one, get one free at Best Buy - The Verge #TheVerge #News #Bot https://t.co/XjxkQJ5DyG 49 seconds ago

itisinsolutions

I.T. ISIN Solutions Google Nest Hub smart displays are buy one, get one free at Best Buy https://t.co/iybAK6JWNl 3 minutes ago

real_dmalone

Dmalone RT @VergeDeals: Google Nest Hub smart displays are buy one, get one free at Best Buy https://t.co/UzVvf7GJYh https://t.co/Lr0qdBZ39d 12 minutes ago

jeramyutgw

Jeramy Johnson With the Amazon Echo Buds being on sale for the 2nd day in a row ($40 off!), I thought it was worth revisiting my r… https://t.co/1ZEnbRpFBZ 19 minutes ago

twood3

twood3 RT @verge: Google Nest Hub smart displays are buy one, get one free at Best Buy https://t.co/BnzQDYQ0pY https://t.co/zzOpbbjnp3 1 hour ago

SmartHomeGear

My Smart Home Gear Google Nest Hub smart displays are buy one, get one free at Best Buy https://t.co/meR5CWRPkR 2 hours ago

LesVDavis

News & Quotes Google Nest Hub smart displays are buy one, get one free at Best Buy - The Verge https://t.co/gYI9f0avUz via @GoogleNews 2 hours ago

BcabaNetwork

BCABA Network Amazon Has Great Deals on Apple AirPods and Echo Buds Right Now https://t.co/K930qPrp4r via @Flipboard https://t.co/Y3DG3tkMJc 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.