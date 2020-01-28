Christopher Cross Gives Billie Eilish, Finneas a Shoutout for Joining Very Exclusive Grammys 'Club' | Billboard News now < > Embed Video Credit: Billboard News - Duration: 01:24s - Published Christopher Cross Gives Billie Eilish, Finneas a Shoutout for Joining Very Exclusive Grammys 'Club' | Billboard News Billie Eilish entered the most exclusive Grammy guild of all time on Sunday night when she swept the event's top four categories.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Christopher Cross Welcomes Billie Eilish and Finneas to a Very Exclusive Grammys 'Club' Billie Eilish entered the most exclusive Grammy guild of all time on Sunday night when she swept the...

Billboard.com - Published 5 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this tropico blvd RT @TB_Times: The 18-year-old is the first artist to sweep all four of the Grammy's top awards since Christopher Cross in 1981. https://t.c… 1 day ago Tampa Bay Times The 18-year-old is the first artist to sweep all four of the Grammy's top awards since Christopher Cross in 1981. https://t.co/fIn6B4cMtC 1 day ago