Christopher Cross Gives Billie Eilish, Finneas a Shoutout for Joining Very Exclusive Grammys 'Club'

Christopher Cross Gives Billie Eilish, Finneas a Shoutout for Joining Very Exclusive Grammys 'Club' | Billboard News

Christopher Cross Gives Billie Eilish, Finneas a Shoutout for Joining Very Exclusive Grammys 'Club' | Billboard News

Billie Eilish entered the most exclusive Grammy guild of all time on Sunday night when she swept the event's top four categories.
Christopher Cross Welcomes Billie Eilish and Finneas to a Very Exclusive Grammys 'Club'

Billie Eilish entered the most exclusive Grammy guild of all time on Sunday night when she swept the...
tropico blvd

tropico blvd RT @TB_Times: The 18-year-old is the first artist to sweep all four of the Grammy's top awards since Christopher Cross in 1981. https://t.c… 1 day ago

TB_Times

Tampa Bay Times The 18-year-old is the first artist to sweep all four of the Grammy's top awards since Christopher Cross in 1981. https://t.co/fIn6B4cMtC 1 day ago


Billie Eilish wins top Grammy awards

Teen sensation wins across the board for her song "Bad Guy" and album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" produced with her brother Finneas O'Connell, as NBA legend Kobe Bryant was honored..

Priyanka Nick GRAMMYS 2020, Rangoli TAUNTS Alia, Sooryavanshi Trailer | Top 10 News

Priyanka Chopra Jonas bold and beautiful look at Grammy's 2020, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel's epic reply on Alia Bhatt congratulating Kangana, Sooryavanshi trailer date out are among the..

