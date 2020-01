Crowd Beginning To Enter Wildwood Convention Center For Trump Rally 49 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:53s - Published Greg Argos reports. Greg Argos reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Crowd Beginning To Enter Wildwood Convention Center For Trump Rally LIVE FROM WILDWOOD, CBS-3"EYEWITNESS NEWS".CLEVE, THANK YOU.LETS GET DOWN TO GREGARGOS INSIDE WILDWOODSCONVENTION CENTER, GREG, WHATIS GOING ON INSIDE THERE RIGHTNOW.REPORTER: THE DOORS OPENEDUP AROUND 3:00 O'CLOCK THISAFTERNOON.THOSE FOLKS WAITING OUTSIDE INSOME CASES FOR A NIGHT OR TWOARE FINALLY ABLE TO ENTERINSIDE OF THE WARM ARENA HERE.WE ARE TOLD IT HOLDS AROUND7500 PEOPLE.AS I STEP ASIDE IT IS START TOGO FILL UP.THERE IS A VERY LONG LINE TOENTER, OF COURSE, EACH ANDEVERY PERSON WHO ENTERS THECONVENTION CENTER HERE HAS TOGO THROUGH PRETTY SERIOUSSECURITY.PRESIDENT TRUMP EXPECTED TOTAKE THAT STAGE IN FRONT OF MEAT 7:00 O'CLOCK.THIS IS A KEEP AMERICA GREATRALLY BUT HE IS ALSO EXPECTEDTO ENDORSE REPRESENTATIVE JEFFVAN DREW, THE SECONDCONGRESSIONAL DISTRICTCONGRESSMAN WHO SWITCHEDPARTIES IN LATE DECEMBER,BECOMING A REPUBLICAN FROM THEDEMOCRATIC PARTY.AFTER BEING ONE OF TWODEMOCRATS WHO NOT VOTED INFAVOR OF IMPEACHMENT.ALOFT PEOPLE ARE EXCITED HERE,TO SEE THE PRESIDENT.THIS IS THE FIRST TIME HE HASCOME FOR A RALLY TO SOUTHJERSEY, AND THOUSANDS OFPEOPLE AS YOU SAW AND HEARDFROM REPORTER CLEVE BRYANOUTSIDE HAS BEEN WAIT TO GOGET INSIDE AND REALLY THEMUSIC IS BLARING HERE INSIDE,LOT OF ANTICIPATION.THE PRESIDENT WANTS TO GETONCE AGAIN EXPECT TO ARRIVE ONSTAGE AT 7:00 O'CLOCK TONIGHT.WE'RE ALSO EXPECT TO GO SPEAKWITH PRESIDENT TRUMP'SNATIONAL PRESS SECRETARY INJUST A FEW MINUTES.WE WILL ASK HER A FEWQUESTIONS ABOUT THE IMPORTANCEOF THE NEW JERSEY, OF COURSEIN THIS COMING ELECTION,IMPORTANCE OF PENNSYLVANIA,AND ALSO, HOW THE PRESIDENTFEELS COMING TO THIS RALLYWHILE, OF COURSE, THEIMPEACHMENT TRIAL IS UNDERWAYIN THE SENATE.WE ARE EXPECTED TO SPEAK WITHTHE NATIONAL PRESS SECRETARYIN JUST ABOUT 10 MINUTES.THAT IS VERY LATEST LIVE FROM





