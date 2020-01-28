Global  

2020 Oscar Luncheon

2020 Oscar Luncheon

2020 Oscar Luncheon

At the annual Oscar nominee luncheon, Greta Gerwig talks female representation in the film industry while nominees, including Laura Dern, Renee Zellweger, Brad Pitt, and more, gather for the 2020 class photo.
DiCaprio, Pitt, Zellweger, more arrive at the Oscar luncheon

Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Renee Zellweger, Cynthia Erivo, and Robert De Niro were among the Oscar...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times


ShowBiz Minute: Minaj, Weinstein, Oscar Luncheon

Nicki Minaj's brother sentenced to 25 years to life; Harvey Weinstein NYC sex assault trial picks up...
USATODAY.com - Published


WEB EXTRA: Oscar Nominees Take Class Photo [Video]WEB EXTRA: Oscar Nominees Take Class Photo

The Oscar nominees for the 92nd award show got together on Monday for the Oscars luncheon. They all posed for a 'class photo' together.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:23Published

Celebrities dazzle at Oscar nominees luncheon [Video]Celebrities dazzle at Oscar nominees luncheon

Oscar nominees in all categories were celebrated on Monday (January 27) at the annual Academy luncheon.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:09Published

