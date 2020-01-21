Global  

U.S. increases virus screening to 20 airports -CDC

U.S. increases virus screening to 20 airports -CDC

U.S. increases virus screening to 20 airports -CDC

Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Robert Redfield, told reporters on Tuesday that "based on the evolving information from China" on the coronavirus, the CDC has "decided to expand to screening travelers from the five airports originally to 20 airports in the United States."
U.S. increases virus screening to 20 airports -CDC

The United States is expanding screenings of travelers from China and has centers monitoring their health at 20 airports, up from five, said Redfield during a Tuesday news conference in

Class="kln">Washington, DC.

The novel coronavirus has killed 106 people, spread across the world and rattled financial markets.

The number of confirmed cases in China surged to 4,515 as of Monday, according to the Chinese government.



