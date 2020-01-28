Global  

President Trump Announces Middle East Peace Plan

President Trump Announces Middle East Peace Plan

President Trump Announces Middle East Peace Plan

The plan calls for a two-state solution, but was reportedly crafted without input from the Palestinians.
Netanyahu: Trump Middle East peace plan 'deal of the century'

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu gives his reaction to US President Trump's long-awaited Middle East...
BBC News

Trump plan calls for Palestinian state, settlement freeze

President Trump's long-awaited Middle East peace plan calls for the creation of a State of Palestine...
Newsday



President Donald Trump Unveils Middle East Peace Plan

President Donald Trump unveiled his long-awaited Middle East peace plan Tuesday; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

CBS 2 New York

Trump Plan Calls for Palestinian State, Settlement Freeze

U.S. officials say President Donald Trump's long-awaited Middle East peace plan calls for the creation of a State of Palestine with its capital in portions of east Jerusalem.

Cheddar Inc.

