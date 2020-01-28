FDA To Purell: Stop Claiming Hand Sanitizer Can Protect Users From Ebola, MRSA

The Food and Drug Administration has sent a letter of warning to Gojo Industries, Purell's parent company.

The letter tells the company to stop claiming that its hand sanitizer can prevent diseases like Ebola and MRSA.

The letter said the company had no evidence to support various claims made on Purell marketing materials.

Purell claimed it "kills more than 99.99% of most common germs that may cause illness in a healthcare setting, including MRSA & VRE.