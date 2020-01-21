Global  

Smith proud to lead Villa to Wembley

Smith proud to lead Villa to Wembley

Smith proud to lead Villa to Wembley

Dean Smith couldn’t hide his emotions on the touchline after Aston Villa’s injury time winner against Leicester in the Carabao Cup semi-final and said he will be very proud to lead the club he supports out at Wembley.
Smith proud of vital win [Video]Smith proud of vital win

Dean Smith says Aston Villa dominated the first half of their 2-1 win against Watford and hailed his side's performance after a last-gasp winner.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:41Published

