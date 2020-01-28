Global  

President Donald Trump Unveils Middle East Peace Plan

President Donald Trump unveiled his long-awaited Middle East peace plan Tuesday; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
US Middle East peace plan delusional: Iran

Tehran, Jan 28 (IANS) Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said that US President Donald...
Sify - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaSBSDaily Record


Iranian official dismisses Trump peace plan as one-sided 'imposition'

President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan is solely a deal between the United States and...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes



burcham_don

Don Burcham RT @CNNPolitics: President Trump unveils controversial Middle East plan alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu https://t.co/9b… 2 minutes ago

Lilannie1965

Donna Watson RT @Navy_Lady_45: Palestinians are burning pictures of President Donald Trump hours before he has even unveiled his peace plan. Will there… 6 minutes ago

SaraGomezAranci

Sara Gomez Arancibia RT @XHNews: #BREAKING: U.S. President Donald Trump unveils controversial Middle East peace plan https://t.co/LJgapeQDm7 9 minutes ago

renzo91193576

renzo RT @trtworld: US President Donald Trump proposes creation of Palestinian state with a capital in eastern Jerusalem in effort to achieve pea… 10 minutes ago

shobharajawatji

कुवँरानी शोभा राजावत RT @ani_digital: Jerusalem will remain Israel's 'undivided' capital, says US President Donald Trump as he unveils Middle East plan Read @A… 10 minutes ago

ibangel

Lorrona President Donald Trump unveils Middle East peace plan, calls for Palestinian state | https://t.co/1zhqtKzDmX https://t.co/QGbXpCc1B3 13 minutes ago

TPostMillennial

The Post Millennial President Donald Trump has released his Middle East peace plan after long months of speculation. https://t.co/DhfqQQLd9r 16 minutes ago


Trump Praises Outburst From Pompeo Against Reporter [Video]Trump Praises Outburst From Pompeo Against Reporter

President Donald Trump praised Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s interview with Louise Kelly. According to Business Insider, Pompeo mistreated the NPR reporter in the segment “All Things..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

President Trump Unveils Long-Awaited Middle East Peace Plan [Video]President Trump Unveils Long-Awaited Middle East Peace Plan

CBS4's Bofta Yimam has the details from the White House.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:47Published

