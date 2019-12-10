The New Pope - Character Confessional - John Malkovich

#HBO #TheNewPope #TheNewPopeHBO Academy Award-winning director Paolo Sorrentino returns with The New Pope, his second original series set in the world of the modern papacy.

Written by Sorrenttino with Umberto Contarello and Stefano Bises, the nine-episode original series features Jude Law and John Malkovich.

Sharon Stone and Marilyn Manson guest star.

The New Pope premieres January 13 on HBO.