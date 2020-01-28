Agatha Christie’s The Pale Horse Movie

Agatha Christie’s The Pale Horse Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Based on the Agatha Christie novel of the same name, the mini-series follows the story of Mark Easterbrook whose name appears on a list found inside the shoe of a dead woman.

He begins an investigation into how and why his name came to appear on the list which leads him to The Pale Horse, the home of three rumored witches.

Directed by Leonora Lonsdale starring Rufus Sewell, Kaya Scodelario, Sean Pertwee, Georgina Campbell, Bertie Carvel, Rita Tushingham, Sheila Atim, Kathy Kiera Clarke release date March 13, 2020 (on Amazon Prime)