Agatha Christie's The Pale Horse

Agatha Christie’s The Pale Horse Movie

Agatha Christie’s The Pale Horse Movie

Agatha Christie’s The Pale Horse Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Based on the Agatha Christie novel of the same name, the mini-series follows the story of Mark Easterbrook whose name appears on a list found inside the shoe of a dead woman.

He begins an investigation into how and why his name came to appear on the list which leads him to The Pale Horse, the home of three rumored witches.

Directed by Leonora Lonsdale starring Rufus Sewell, Kaya Scodelario, Sean Pertwee, Georgina Campbell, Bertie Carvel, Rita Tushingham, Sheila Atim, Kathy Kiera Clarke release date March 13, 2020 (on Amazon Prime)
All we know about The Pale Horse, the BBC Agatha Christie drama filmed in Gloucestershire

All we know about The Pale Horse, the BBC Agatha Christie drama filmed in GloucestershireWho is in the cast, when is it on, what's the story, why star Rufus Sewell says you should watch it...
Gloucester Citizen - Published


JamesShannonMo1

James Shannon Morant RT @KillerfromSpace: New Photo Gallery for Agatha Christie’s THE PALE HORSE Reveals A Supernatural Presence! Check out the full gallery h… 15 minutes ago

7_SemperFi

 RT @RadioTimes: #ThePaleHorse writer Sarah Phelps reveals the painting she’s hidden in every single Agatha Christie drama https://t.co/ibWo… 1 hour ago

oshaymoishe1

Oshay Wow, Agatha Christie's The Pale Horse on BBC1 on Sunday! *excited* 2 hours ago

mtescarpulli

Tere Escarpulli RT @empiremagazine: The BBC's adaptations of classic Agatha Christie mysteries continue this week with #ThePaleHorse – airing this Sunday.… 3 hours ago

mtescarpulli

Tere Escarpulli RT @RadioTimes: #ThePaleHorse review: This Sunday's Agatha Christie drama is a camp horror whodunnit with style to spare https://t.co/O1qc4… 4 hours ago

paulasheels

Paula Shields Up next @RTEArena, Declan Hughes reviews The Pale Horse, the new Agatha Christie/ Sarah Phelps TV drama, starting o… https://t.co/aLZbMUwWFZ 4 hours ago

poulpebulle

Mr.Poulpe AGATHA CHRISTIE'S THE PALE HORSE Official Trailer (HD) Rufus Sewell https://t.co/IWAZTK5fWl via @YouTube 5 hours ago

gra_246

Gráinne EU Meara RT @RTEArena: Tune in tonight from 7pm on @RTEArena...a preview of Sarah Phelps’s latest Agatha Christie adaptation, The Pale Horse, on TV… 5 hours ago

