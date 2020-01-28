How The Coronavirus Could Make The Airline Industry Sick

United Airlines said Tuesday it was canceling a total of 24 flights to and from China.

The news comes as the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak leads to plummeting demand.

The coronavirus originated last month.

It has infected more than 4,600 people and killed at least 107.

According to Business Insider, the US Department of State issued a travel warning on China.

It upgraded its alert to level three, or "reconsider travel." Data from the International Air Transport Association shows that over past outbreaks, the average revenue drop is 13%.