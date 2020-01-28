Global  

UK to Enlist Huawei to Help Build 5G Network Despite US Warnings

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:18s - Published < > Embed
UK to Enlist Huawei to Help Build 5G Network Despite US Warnings The Trump administration has been pushing for a total ban on Huawei products, stating Beijing could potentially use the tech for spying.

The administration also warned that information shared between the U.K. and U.S. could be put at risk.

On Tuesday, the British government announced that it will allow Huawei to assist in building their 5G network.

Huawei, who has been operating in the U.K. under government supervision since 2003, will reportedly be excluded from "security critical" areas.

Ian Levy, National Cyber Security Centre, via CNN Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport A "disappointed" Trump administration will continue to encourage "all countries" to avoid using Huawei equipment.

Trump administration official, via CNN
