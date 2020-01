Thousands Of Trump Supporters Descend Upon Wildwood For President's Rally 17 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:36s - Published Cleve Bryan reports. Cleve Bryan reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Thousands Of Trump Supporters Descend Upon Wildwood For President's Rally I'M GREG ARGOS, CBS-3"EYEWITNESS NEWS".LET'S CHECK WITH CLEVEBRYAN OUTSIDE WITH THE CROWDAND HE HAS BEEN WITH THEM ALLDAY, CLEVE.♪♪REPORTER: UKEE, SOME OF THETHOUSANDS OF PEOPLE STILLOUTSIDE IT IS START TO GO COMETO THE REALIZATION THEY WILLWATCH THE PRESIDENT UP ON THEJUMBO TRON AND NOT GOING TO BEABLE TO MAKE IT INSIDE.WE CAN SEE SOME PEOPLE HAVETHEIR SEATS SAVED, THEY HAVETHEIR ENERGY STILL GOING, ITHAS BEEN A LICENSING DAY MANYPEOPLE WAITING SINCE EARLYTHIS MORNING AND STILL WON'TMAKE IT INSIDE BUT FOR THOSEWHO DO, THEY ARE WAITING FORTHE SHOW.TRUMP 2020 BABY.REPORTER: WILDWOOD PARKINGLOTS TYPICALLY FILLED WITHJUST SEE GULLS THIS TIME OFTHE YEAR WERE PACKED WITHSUPPORTERS OF THE PRESIDENTDONALD TRUMP TUESDAY ASTHOUSANDS DESCENDED ON THESHORE TOWN FOR TRUMP'S KEEPAMERICA GREAT RALLY.U.S.A., U.S.A.REPORTER: ONLY THOSEWILLING TO SLEEP OUTSIDEOVERNIGHT APPEAR TO BE CERTAINTO GET A SPOT INSIDE THEWILDWOOD CONVENTION CENTER.I HAVE BEEN HERE FOR TWODAYS.IT HAS BEEN FUN.WONDERFUL PEOPLE.A LOT OF STORY TELLING, JOKES.IT IS INCREDIBLE.REPORTER: ALONG WITH THECOLOR IF YOU SOUVENIRS ANDFOOD VENDORS VISITORS FOUND ASENSE OF COMMUNITY AMONGFELLOW TRUMP SUPPORTERS.SHARING FOOD, HOLDINGSPOTS, TO GO TO THE BATHROOM,GO GET FOOD, DO WHATEVER YOUHAVE TO DO.IT IS A GREAT GROUP OF PEOPLE.I'M HAPPEN TOY TO BE HERE TOEXPERT OUR PRESIDENT.REPORTER: IT IS AIMED ATBUILDING SUPPORT FOR DEMOCRATTURNED REPUBLICAN CONGRESSMANJEFF VAN DREW WHO HAS DEFENDEDTRUMP TOURING IMPEACHMENTPROCESS.CROWD HERE LOOKING FORWARDTO A GREAT SHOW AS ARE WE.LOTS TO BE EXCITED ABOUT FORREPUBLICANS RIGHT NOW IN NEWJERSEY REPORT REPORT NOTEVERYONE CAME TO APPLAUDPRESIDENT TRUMP.SEVERAL HUNDRED PROTESTERSORGANIZED BY PROGRESSIVEPOLITICAL GROUP CAPE MAYCOUNTY INN DEVICIBLE HELD ADEMONSTRATION A FEW BLOCKSFROM THE CONVENTION CENTER TOTELL THE PRESIDENT HE IS NOTWELCOMED IN NEW JERSEY.REALLY COMING TOGETHER TOREJECT THE RACISM, BIGOTRY,MASSAGE ANY AND CORRUPTION OFTHIS ADMINISTRATION.WE DON'T BELIEVE IN HISPOLICIES, WE BELIEVE ALL MENAND WOMEN ARE CREATED EQUALAND WE WILL NOT STOP UNTIL HEIS OUT OF OFFICE.REPORTER: THAT PROTEST,CONTINUING BUT HERE CLOSELY TOTHE CONVENTION CENTER YOU CANSEE A BIG LARGE EMPTY SPACETHIS WAS FULL OF PEOPLE.YOU HAVE TO IMAGINE THEY AREINSIDE.SO WHILE MANY PEOPLE AREDIFFICULTIES A INTEREST 30EDTHEY WON'T SEE THE PRESIDENTFACE-TO-FACE YOU CAN SEE, MANYDID IN FACT GET TO FULFILLTHAT DREAM AND OTHERS AREBUNDLING TOGETHER TO WATCH ON



