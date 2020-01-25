Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Trump Praises Outburst From Pompeo Against Reporter

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Trump Praises Outburst From Pompeo Against Reporter

Trump Praises Outburst From Pompeo Against Reporter

President Donald Trump praised Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s interview with Louise Kelly.

According to Business Insider, Pompeo mistreated the NPR reporter in the segment “All Things Considered.” After announcing his Middle East peace plan, Trump said Pompeo did “a good job on her.” Kelly said Pompeo lashed out at her, cursing and demanding she locate Ukraine on an unmarked map.

Pompeo did not deny yelling at Kelly but said their talk after the interview was off-the-record.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Pompeo lashes out at NPR reporter, challenges her to find Ukraine on a map

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, apparently angered by a reporter’s questions about the Trump...
Seattle Times - Published

Trump Praises Pompeo After Secretary Of State Bars NPR Reporter From Trip

"That reporter couldn't have done too good a job on you yesterday," President Trump told Secretary of...
NPR - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pompeo accuses reporter for breaking rules of journalism [Video]Pompeo accuses reporter for breaking rules of journalism

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused a National Public Radio reporter of lying to him. He said the reporter violated “the basic rules of journalism and decency.” According to Reuters, the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

'You think Americans care about Ukraine?': Pompeo [Video]'You think Americans care about Ukraine?': Pompeo

As the impeachment trial carries on, an NPR reporter says she endured a profanity-laden tirade from U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo when she questioned him on former ambassador Marie Yovanovitch...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:11Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.