Earthquake between Cuba and Jamaica felt in downtown Miami

TANIA...DANEIL LASTRA DOES SOCIALMEDIA FOR THE MAYOR'S OFFICE INMIAMI-DADE COUNTY.

HE'S USEDTO COVERING STORIES, BUT THISTIME HE WAS THE STORY.THIS IS VIDEO COURTESY OFDANIEL LASTRA.

DANIEL WORKSFOR THE MAYORS OFFICE IN THESTEVEN P.

CLARK GOVERNMENTBUILDING IN DOWNTOWN MIAMI.

HESAID HE FELT AS IF THEBUILDIING MOVED A LITTLE.

ATFIRST HE COULDN'T BELIEVE WHATHE FELT UNTIL OTHER CO-WORKERS EXPRESSED THE SAMEFEELING.

THE WORKERS WEREASKED TO EVACUATE THEBUILDING-- DANIEL WORKS ONTHE29TH FLOOR.

AS YOU CAN SEEFROM HIS VIDEO, HUNDREDS OFPEOPLE TOOK OUTSIDE TRYING TOFIGURE OUT WHAT JUST HAPPENE"IT FELT EXACTLY LIKE A IT HASTHAT UNDERTOW.

I WOULDN'T SAYLIKE CHOPPY SEAS BUT JUST THATFEELING THAT YOU GET ON ABOAT, OR THINGS THAT AREMOVING.

I THINK THAT'S TBEST DESCRIPTION OF HOW ITFELT."SO FAR, DANIEL AND HISCO-WORKERS HAVE NOT GONE BACKINSIDE THE BUILDING.

HE SAYSIT'S STILL SURPRISING THATSOMETHING LIKE THIS HAPPENEDIN SOUTH FLORIDA.

TANIAROGERS, WPTV, NEWSCHANNELFI