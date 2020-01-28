Global  

Earthquake between Cuba and Jamaica felt in downtown Miami

There were reports of buildings shaking in downtown Miami and points south on Tuesday afternoon following a 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck off the island of Jamaica.
FELT THEIR BUILDING SHAKE.

AMAN IN THE MIAMI- AREA SAYSHIS BUILDING WAS EVACUATEDWHEN THE BUILDING STARTED TOSWAY A LITTLE.

WPTVNEWSCHANNEL FIVE'S TANIAROGERS JOINS US WITH THAT PARTOF THE STORY.

TANIA...DANEIL LASTRA DOES SOCIALMEDIA FOR THE MAYOR'S OFFICE INMIAMI-DADE COUNTY.

HE'S USEDTO COVERING STORIES, BUT THISTIME HE WAS THE STORY.THIS IS VIDEO COURTESY OFDANIEL LASTRA.

DANIEL WORKSFOR THE MAYORS OFFICE IN THESTEVEN P.

CLARK GOVERNMENTBUILDING IN DOWNTOWN MIAMI.

HESAID HE FELT AS IF THEBUILDIING MOVED A LITTLE.

ATFIRST HE COULDN'T BELIEVE WHATHE FELT UNTIL OTHER CO-WORKERS EXPRESSED THE SAMEFEELING.

THE WORKERS WEREASKED TO EVACUATE THEBUILDING-- DANIEL WORKS ONTHE29TH FLOOR.

AS YOU CAN SEEFROM HIS VIDEO, HUNDREDS OFPEOPLE TOOK OUTSIDE TRYING TOFIGURE OUT WHAT JUST HAPPENE"IT FELT EXACTLY LIKE A IT HASTHAT UNDERTOW.

I WOULDN'T SAYLIKE CHOPPY SEAS BUT JUST THATFEELING THAT YOU GET ON ABOAT, OR THINGS THAT AREMOVING.

I THINK THAT'S TBEST DESCRIPTION OF HOW ITFELT."SO FAR, DANIEL AND HISCO-WORKERS HAVE NOT GONE BACKINSIDE THE BUILDING.

HE SAYSIT'S STILL SURPRISING THATSOMETHING LIKE THIS HAPPENEDIN SOUTH FLORIDA.

TANIAROGERS, WPTV, NEWSCHANNELFI



Miami buildings evacuated after huge earthquake hits near Jamaica and Cuba, reports say

Residents and office workers in downtown Miami have reported buildings shaking as the fire department...
Independent - Published


