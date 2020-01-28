Global  

Justin Bieber Releases New Single 'Get Me' With Kehlani, Miley Cyrus on Why She Didn't Get Invited to Grammys & More | Billboard

Nicki Minaj is a monster on new Meghan Trainor single, Justin Bieber announces album release date, and Miley Cyrus knows why she didn't get an invite to the Grammys.
Miley Cyrus on Why She Wasn't Invited to the 2020 Grammy Awards | Billboard News [Video]Miley Cyrus on Why She Wasn't Invited to the 2020 Grammy Awards | Billboard News

Perhaps they thought she was just too blunted on reality?

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:00Published

Justin Bieber releasing new record on Valentine's Day [Video]Justin Bieber releasing new record on Valentine's Day

Justin Bieber will release his long-awaited new album Changes on Valentine's Day.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published

