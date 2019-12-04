DWYM: Senior Scam Thwarted at local Target store

Karen Rodder was shopping at the Fields Ertyl Target when she heard a conversation between 79-year-old Helen and a Target employee.

Helen was trying to buy $1000 worth of Target gift cards to use as 'bail money' because of a phone call she got.

Karen got involved and told Helen to call authorities before she spent any money and that this was a common scam.