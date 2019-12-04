Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

DWYM: Senior Scam Thwarted at local Target store

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:34s - Published < > Embed
DWYM: Senior Scam Thwarted at local Target store

DWYM: Senior Scam Thwarted at local Target store

Karen Rodder was shopping at the Fields Ertyl Target when she heard a conversation between 79-year-old Helen and a Target employee.

Helen was trying to buy $1000 worth of Target gift cards to use as 'bail money' because of a phone call she got.

Karen got involved and told Helen to call authorities before she spent any money and that this was a common scam.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

DWYM: Target deliveries without shipping box [Video]DWYM: Target deliveries without shipping box

Some online Target shoppers are having their holiday surprises ruined by orders arriving in their original packaging, not in any kind of separate shipping box. We checked with Target and found out the..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.