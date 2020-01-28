Global  

'Amit Shah recommended him': Nitish Kumar on Prashant Kishor jibes at BJP

'Amit Shah recommended him': Nitish Kumar on Prashant Kishor jibes at BJP

'Amit Shah recommended him': Nitish Kumar on Prashant Kishor jibes at BJP

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar commented on his party's leader Prashant Kishor.

Kumar was asked about Kishor's tweets against BJP leaders.

Kumar said that BJP's Amit Shah had insisted on induction of Kishor.
