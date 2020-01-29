Suspected case of coronavirus in Ujjain; blood samples sent for testing 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:25s - Published Suspected case of coronavirus in Ujjain; blood samples sent for testing A suspected case of coronavirus infection was reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain. The medical student had returned from Wuhan a few days back and has now been kept in an isolation ward. 0

