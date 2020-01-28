Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Plan recognizes Israeli 'sovereignty' in disputed valley: Netanyahu

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:44s - Published < > Embed
Plan recognizes Israeli 'sovereignty' in disputed valley: Netanyahu

Plan recognizes Israeli 'sovereignty' in disputed valley: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday at the White House, where President Donald Trump shared a new vision for an Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, said Trump&apos;s proposal recognizes the Jordan Valley as &quot;a permanent part of the Jewish state.&quot;
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Palestinians in Gaza demonstrate against Trump's Middle-East peace plan [Video]Palestinians in Gaza demonstrate against Trump's Middle-East peace plan

Palestinians took to the streets of Gaza City on Tuesday night to protest against Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan, which recognises Israel's sovereignty over the West Bank settlements. Several..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:56Published

Plan recognizes Israeli 'sovereignty' in disputed valley: Netanyahu [Video]Plan recognizes Israeli 'sovereignty' in disputed valley: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday at the White House, where President Donald Trump shared a new vision for an Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, said Trump's proposal recognizes the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.