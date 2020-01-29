Global  

British Airways suspends all flights to and from China

British Airways has suspended all direct flights to and from mainland China because of the coronavirus outbreak, the airline has said.

BA planes were seen grounded at Heathrow Airport.

Report by Patelr.

British Airways cancels China flights until mid-April amid coronavirus fear

British Airways cancels China flights until mid-April amid coronavirus fearAirline will carry on flying to and from Hong Kong but routes to Shanghai and Beijing will be...
Tamworth Herald - Published


