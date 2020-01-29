A 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit off the island of Jamaica on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

#RawLife 🐅🍀🌳🌳 ITS ALL MAKING ME A MAN 🤯 Florida residents report feeling powerful earthquake that hit between Cuba, Jamaica https://t.co/9B7Dp0i7gZ 14 hours ago

Vik Bataille Florida residents report feeling powerful earthquake that hit between Cu... https://t.co/JLwF9snfrT via @YouTube 9 hours ago