Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Florida residents report feeling powerful earthquake that hit between Cuba, Jamaica

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:33s - Published < > Embed
Florida residents report feeling powerful earthquake that hit between Cuba, Jamaica

Florida residents report feeling powerful earthquake that hit between Cuba, Jamaica

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit off the island of Jamaica on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Story: http://bit.ly/3aSorsH
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

VIKBataille

Vik Bataille Florida residents report feeling powerful earthquake that hit between Cu... https://t.co/JLwF9snfrT via @YouTube 9 hours ago

ryl5858

PBWF2013 RT @dc5150319: Florida residents report feeling powerful earthquake that hit between Cuba, Jamaica https://t.co/FSD3SJPjc0 12 hours ago

dc5150319

donna 🇺🇲🦅☮️🌊🆘 Florida residents report feeling powerful earthquake that hit between Cuba, Jamaica https://t.co/FSD3SJPjc0 12 hours ago

5215Big_Ike

#RawLife 🐅🍀🌳🌳 ITS ALL MAKING ME A MAN 🤯 Florida residents report feeling powerful earthquake that hit between Cuba, Jamaica https://t.co/9B7Dp0i7gZ 14 hours ago

ShootersykEku

Shootersyk"DamyEku" Florida residents report feeling powerful earthquake that hit between Cuba, Jamaica https://t.co/Ed0MxaAuwu 15 hours ago

DiveOchie

dj Florida residents report feeling powerful earthquake that hit between Cuba, Jamaica https://t.co/AELGJEMUjx 15 hours ago

LeisThatGirl

Leis Taylor Florida residents report feeling powerful earthquake that hit between Cuba, Jamaica https://t.co/wQRFYYgb0Y 15 hours ago

sundanz63

patrick henry RT @whrjongo55: Florida residents report feeling powerful earthquake that hit between Cuba, Jamaica https://t.co/JsUJGAr5JS 15 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Caribbean Hit by Giant 7.7 Earthquake in the Middle of Jamaica and Cuba [Video]Caribbean Hit by Giant 7.7 Earthquake in the Middle of Jamaica and Cuba

The huge tremor has been reported by the U.S. Geological Survey The USGS adds that parts of Jamaica experienced severe shaking.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published

Earthquake rattles Grand Cayman residents [Video]Earthquake rattles Grand Cayman residents

Amateur video shows Cayman residents reacting to a powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake that struck in the sea south of Cuba on Tuesday, and shook Grand Cayman.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.