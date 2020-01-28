Global  

UK to Enlist Huawei to Help Build 5G Network Despite US Warnings

UK to Enlist Huawei to Help Build 5G Network Despite US Warnings

UK to Enlist Huawei to Help Build 5G Network Despite US Warnings

The Trump administration has been pushing for a total ban on Huawei products, stating Beijing could potentially use the tech for spying.
