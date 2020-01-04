Evangelical Singer Calls Trump Supporters

A new song by an evangelical singer shames Christian supporters of President Donald Trump.



Tweets about this Andre DeGarza Evangelical Singer Calls Out Trump's Christian Supporters In Scathing New Song https://t.co/pTomxlicp9 I wasn't su… https://t.co/gYsZEkAjQa 5 seconds ago Jennifer De Los Angeles 🇩🇴 RT @BishopPernell: Evangelical Singer Calls Out Trump's Christian Supporters In Scathing New Song https://t.co/g2eFYb7NMc 41 seconds ago Andre DeGarza Evangelical Singer Calls Out Trump's Christian Supporters In Scathing New Song https://t.co/pTomxlicp9 Yeppar, I gu… https://t.co/5M32jDc5rj 3 minutes ago Sheryl Mendenhall Evangelical Singer Calls Out Trump's Christian Supporters In Scathing New Song #SmartNews (For those of us standing… https://t.co/CUKexcdnVs 4 minutes ago Betty Lou “Evangelical singer calls out Christian [TRUMP] Supporters in Scathing new song” MORE EVANGELICAL “BELIEVERS” NEE… https://t.co/RDZNvXwXMV 4 minutes ago Laurie Krebsbach Evangelical Singer Calls Out Trump's Christian Supporters In Scathing New Song #SmartNews… https://t.co/fX2LUjdgpI 6 minutes ago Dottyinaction RT @LeftiLean: Evangelical Singer Calls Out Trump's Christian Supporters In Scathing New Song https://t.co/ZrqZpi6NCW 6 minutes ago ShellyB Evangelical Singer Calls Out Trump's Christian Supporters In Scathing New Song https://t.co/uB9DyLypO2 6 minutes ago