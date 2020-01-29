Beijing Drugstore Fined For Price Gouging During Coronavirus Outbreak

A drugstore in China will be fined 3 million yuan ($434,530) for inflating the price of masks by almost six times.

According to Reuters, the store raised the price of them masks amid the spreading coronavirus outbreak.

The store raised the price of a box of 3M brand masks to 850 yuan while the online price was 143 yuan.

Since Thursday, the regulator has investigated 31 price violation cases.

The rapidly spreading outbreak started in the central city of Wuhan late last year.

It has killed 132 people, with nearly 6,000people infected globally.