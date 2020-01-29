Single-decker school bus crashes into barber shop now < > Embed Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:33s - Published Single-decker school bus crashes into barber shop Twenty pupils had a lucky escape this morning (Weds) when their school bus crashed into a barber shop.The bus came off the road and collided with Stay Fresh Barbers on Handsworth Road, Handsworth, Sheffield, South Yorks.There are thought to be no serious injuries in the incident that happened at around 8.50am today.Emergency services, including a number of ambulances, fire engines and police cars were at the scene.All those on board have now left the vehicle.There are now major delays in the area as peak traffic builds up while investigative and clean-up work is carried out. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Single-decker school bus crashes into barber shop Twenty pupils had a lucky escape this morning (Weds) when their school bus crashed into a barber shop.The bus came off the road and collided with Stay Fresh Barbers on Handsworth Road, Handsworth, Sheffield, South Yorks.There are thought to be no serious injuries in the incident that happened at around 8.50am today.Emergency services, including a number of ambulances, fire engines and police cars were at the scene.All those on board have now left the vehicle.There are now major delays in the area as peak traffic builds up while investigative and clean-up work is carried out.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources A single-decker school bus had a close shave when it crashed into a barber shop Twenty pupils had a lucky escape this morning (Weds) when their school bus crashed into a barber shop. The bus came off the road and collided with Stay Fresh Barbers on Handsworth Road, Handsworth,.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:34Published 15 minutes ago School Bus Crashes Into UK Barber Shop; Business Owner Fears She’s ‘Lost Everything’ Twenty-five students are lucky to be alive after their school bus crashed into a barber shop. Veuer’s Mercer Morrison has the story. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:30Published 1 hour ago