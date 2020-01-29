Global  

Single-decker school bus crashes into barber shop

Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
Twenty pupils had a lucky escape this morning (Weds) when their school bus crashed into a barber shop.The bus came off the road and collided with Stay Fresh Barbers on Handsworth Road, Handsworth, Sheffield, South Yorks.There are thought to be no serious injuries in the incident that happened at around 8.50am today.Emergency services, including a number of ambulances, fire engines and police cars were at the scene.All those on board have now left the vehicle.There are now major delays in the area as peak traffic builds up while investigative and clean-up work is carried out.
