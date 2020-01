Rohit Sharma and Mohammad Shami emerged heroes as Team India defeated New Zealand in a nail-biting Super Over thriller in the third Twenty20 international in Hamilton.

sumit kumar RT @ITGDsports : #INDvNZ #NZvIND "Everything was packed. The whole stuff was inside my bag. I had to get it out. Literally, it took me 5 min… 7 minutes ago

Vinayshetty RT @ESPNcricinfo : Rohit Sharma's first-ever Super Over with the bat was as good as it gets 👌 https://t.co/GxdYifosts | #NZvIND https://t.c… 6 minutes ago

A V RT @ESPNcricinfo : Rohit Sharma launches it over the boundary! India require 4 off the final ball https://t.co/GxdYifG3l0 | #NZvIND http… 4 minutes ago

A V RT @cricbuzz : Rohit Sharma smashes back-to-back sixes!! India win the Super Over and seal the series. India - 3 | New Zealand - 0 👉 h… 4 minutes ago

Shantraj N patgar India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Highlights: Rohit Sharma wins it for IND, NZ& #8217 ;s bad luck with super over continu… https://t.co/QpqgCUXFqB 1 minute ago

Shantraj N patgar India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Highlights: Rohit Sharma wins it for IND, NZ& #8217 ;s bad luck with super over conti… https://t.co/0WjZuOJK4V 46 seconds ago

ẞàçhìñ Rãyáppàñ😎 RT @Cricketracker : Rohit Sharma powered India to their first T20I series victory in New Zealand. #NZvIND https://t.co/5xYMSfMtAt 19 seconds ago