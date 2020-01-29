Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Thunder from Down Under, Australian Bee Gees perform at fundraiser for Australia wildfires

Thunder from Down Under, Australian Bee Gees perform at fundraiser for Australia wildfires

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:41s - Published < > Embed
Thunder from Down Under, Australian Bee Gees perform at fundraiser for Australia wildfires

Thunder from Down Under, Australian Bee Gees perform at fundraiser for Australia wildfires

The Las Vegas community is coming together to support Australia.

Local performers, including Thunder from Down Under and the Australian Bee Gees, put on a show at The Space on Tuesday night to raise money for those effected by the bush fires.

"The Australia community here is strong," said "Show Up For Down Under" Producer Jessica Lane.

"We are all here to support each other in times of need." The money raised will go to Wildlife Warriors, a conservationist organization founded by Steve Irwin and his wife, Terri Irwin.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HammyRoy

Hammy Roy RT @aadildpoison: Asim you are THUNDER FROM DOWN UNDER #AsimForTheWin 2 hours ago

aadildpoison

feraz shah Asim you are THUNDER FROM DOWN UNDER #AsimForTheWin 2 hours ago

jcjrhg

jj @charliekirk11 Poll dancing, thrusting, tongue wagging and half naked. Yep.... women are***objects. Next year Thu… https://t.co/IFQaOERGLq 4 hours ago

stevessiegel

Steve Siegel RT @RCJournal: Sioux Falls forward Jackson Erickson scored the game-winning goal with under two minutes to play as the Flyers came back fro… 9 hours ago

RCJournal

Rapid City Journal Sioux Falls forward Jackson Erickson scored the game-winning goal with under two minutes to play as the Flyers came… https://t.co/pGyGVIdqt0 16 hours ago

christiandangeI

Christian D’Angelo RT @tkiley37: That comeback was cool and all but the Thunder Cats storming back from 15 down with under 5 minutes left was way better 17 hours ago

tkiley37

Tim Kiley That comeback was cool and all but the Thunder Cats storming back from 15 down with under 5 minutes left was way better 17 hours ago

LeighCRoach

Leigh Roach RT @DebonairHustler: @LeighCRoach @bbn4_uk There are plenty of shows (Thunder from down under, etc) with half naked dudes, more naked than… 17 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

University Takes in Koalas Recovering from Australian Wildfire Burns [Video]University Takes in Koalas Recovering from Australian Wildfire Burns

Koalas that survived the Australian wildfires are receiving treatment at a university. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:42Published

STEAM Lab opens at Enterprise Library, offers 3D printer, DJ equipment, more for kids [Video]STEAM Lab opens at Enterprise Library, offers 3D printer, DJ equipment, more for kids

The Las Vegas community is coming together to support Australia. Local performers, including Thunder from Down Under and the Australian Bee Gees, put on a show at The Space on Tuesday night to raise..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:29Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.