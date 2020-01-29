Thunder from Down Under, Australian Bee Gees perform at fundraiser for Australia wildfires

The Las Vegas community is coming together to support Australia.

Local performers, including Thunder from Down Under and the Australian Bee Gees, put on a show at The Space on Tuesday night to raise money for those effected by the bush fires.

"The Australia community here is strong," said "Show Up For Down Under" Producer Jessica Lane.

"We are all here to support each other in times of need." The money raised will go to Wildlife Warriors, a conservationist organization founded by Steve Irwin and his wife, Terri Irwin.