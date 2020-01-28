Global  

United Airlines Cancels Several Flights to China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

United Airlines Cancels Several Flights to China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

United Airlines Cancels Several Flights to China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

United Airlines has canceled dozens of flights to China as the death toll of the coronavirus climbs.

The CDC has recommended that travelers avoid nonessential travel to China and President Trump has announced plans to expand screenings at 20 U.S. airports.
