Palestinians clash with Israeli forces over Trump peace plan

Palestinians clash with Israeli forces over Trump peace plan

Palestinians clash with Israeli forces over Trump peace plan

Palestinians clashed with Israeli army forces in Bethlehem on Wednesday over U.S. President Donald Trump&apos;s proposals for a &apos;Middle East Peace Plan&apos;.
