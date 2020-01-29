Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

More Airlines Drop Flights to China as Virus Spreads

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 01:51s - Published < > Embed
More Airlines Drop Flights to China as Virus Spreads

More Airlines Drop Flights to China as Virus Spreads

British Airways halted all flights to China and American Airlines suspended flights to and from Shanghai and Beijing.

Several other airlines including Finnair, Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific and Singapore-based Jetstar Asia are reducing the number of flights to the country.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

More airlines drop flights to China as coronavirus spreads

British Airways halted all flights to China and American Airlines suspended flights to and from...
The Age - Published Also reported by •ReutersSeattlePI.comSeattle Timesbizjournals


No hot meals, blankets, magazines as airlines step up fight on virus

Passengers on some flights to China will have to make do without hot meals or blankets and...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

BA cancels China flights as airlines step up fight on virus [Video]BA cancels China flights as airlines step up fight on virus

British Airways has suspended bookings on its website for direct flights from London to Beijing and Shanghai until March, after warnings over travel to China due to the coronavirus outbreak. Francis..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:31Published

Coronavirus: United Airlines Suspends Flight, U.S. Mulls Suspending Chinese Travel [Video]Coronavirus: United Airlines Suspends Flight, U.S. Mulls Suspending Chinese Travel

United Airlines has suspended 24 flights between the U.S. and Beijing, Hong Kong and Shanghai between February 1-8 due to a "significant decline in demand." CBS News reports that the White House is..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:17Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.