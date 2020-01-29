Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Kobe Bryant’s Death Inspired Shaquille O’Neal to ‘Delete [His] Beef’ With Others

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:14s - Published < > Embed
Kobe Bryant’s Death Inspired Shaquille O’Neal to ‘Delete [His] Beef’ With Others

Kobe Bryant’s Death Inspired Shaquille O’Neal to ‘Delete [His] Beef’ With Others

Kobe Bryant’s Death Inspired Shaquille O’Neal to ‘Delete [His] Beef’ With Others Following the death of Kobe Bryant on Jan.

26, fellow basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal opened up about how the loss has affected him.

Speaking on his podcast, 'The Big Podcast with Shaq,' O'Neal said the loss of Bryant has caused him to reevaluate his lingering conflicts.

The 47-year-old has decided to get rid of his “confrontation clause.” Shaquille O'Neal, via 'The Big Podcast' O’Neal went on to say that he spent a day calling all the people he had “discrepancies with,” sharing love instead of hate.

Shaquille O'Neal, via 'The Big Podcast' He also said he made a promise to check on his friends more because “you never know” when they’ll be gone.

Shaquille O'Neal, via 'The Big Podcast'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Paakow51342967

Abrantee nua k3tua 🇬🇭🇳🇬 @archipalagodb Sudden death of Kobe Bryant inspired helicopters on YouTube mmoaa 4 minutes ago

AmerMilNews

American Military News China mourns death of Kobe Bryant, who 'inspired a generation' of young Chinese https://t.co/Kb55x4JKBP https://t.co/aq8mfkC8I8 9 minutes ago

JeanieLAllen

Jeanie Allen RT @vcstar: A Delta employee made sure passengers on an L.A.-bound flight felt loved and inspired after the sudden death of NBA legend Kobe… 14 minutes ago

internet_mess

dani ✨ RT @delawareonline: Kobe Bryant was a transcendent player who inspired many, but his 2003 rape accusation should not be forgotten in the wa… 20 minutes ago

Kobeezo

Kobz RT @MrMichaelLee: I respect any decision players make about their jersey numbers, as it relates to Kobe Bryant's death. But I truly believe… 49 minutes ago

sha_a03

🌟 RT @MohamedBinZayed: We are saddened by the death of US basketball legend Kobe Bryant with his daughter in a tragic accident. We lost a man… 1 hour ago

TypesyApp

Typesy @Kobe Bryant sudden death was a shock for everyone. He has always inspired the youth to become the leader they have… https://t.co/HklxzNtEeQ 2 hours ago

steezthasage

STEEZ🤴🏾 RT @pawnmelove: @RobbyoTheGreat @SmdSzn You didn’t have to be a fan of Kobe Bryant to realize the impact he had,,, he was big, known worldw… 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Snoop Dogg And The NBA Logo [Video]Snoop Dogg And The NBA Logo

Snoop Dogg, Justin Bieber and others are supporting a petition to change the NBA logo to honor Kobe Bryant following his tragic death over the weekend.

Credit: Celebrity Wire     Duration: 00:46Published

Rick Fox Speaks Out After False Reports He Was Killed in Kobe Bryant Crash [Video]Rick Fox Speaks Out After False Reports He Was Killed in Kobe Bryant Crash

Rick Fox Speaks Out After False Reports He Was Killed in Kobe Bryant Crash Kobe Bryant's former teammate Rick Fox appeared on TNT's 'Inside the NBA' where he explained how the rumors shook his family...

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.