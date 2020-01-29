Brass band dedicate tribute to Kobe Bryant outside Los Angeles' Staples Center

Brass band, Banda Imperio, showed their support for the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant by playing one of their songs outside the Staples Center, Los Angeles.
Filmed on January 29, basketball fans gathered around the band as they played their "Un puño de Tierra" song.
Preparations are still underway at the Staples Center, where thousands of fans and friends will gather to honor Kobe Bryant and the other eight victims of the Jan. 26 helicopter crash.
Officials announced street closures expected in downtown Los Angeles for Monday`s public memorial for Kobe and Gianna Bryant at Staples Center, encouraging those without tickets to stay away from the..
