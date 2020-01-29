Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

New Details Emerge In Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:59s - Published < > Embed
New Details Emerge In Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash

New Details Emerge In Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash

New video appears to show pilot Ara Zobayan circling over Glendale, Calif.

About 15 minutes before he lost contact with air traffic control.

The crash killed Bryant, his daughter, and seven other people.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Details About Kobe Bryant's Helicopter Crash Made Available to Public

The National Transportation Safety Board has revealed that the helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant, his...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsExtraIndiaTimesBusiness InsiderSeattle TimesMediaiteRTTNews


Rick Fox Speaks Out After Being Falsely Reported Dead in Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash

Rick Fox is speaking out after tragedy. The 50-year-old retired basketball player opened up on NBA on...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comSeattle TimesIndiaTimesMediaiteRTTNews



You Might Like


Tweets about this

JonathonRush

Jonathon Rush Sad! The Fed doesn't even listen to itself ! ? NTSB made a recommendation to the FAA? Could have been avoided!… https://t.co/Gi5VmtXMOQ 15 seconds ago

WHAM1180

NewsRadio WHAM 1180 New Details Emerge About Kobe Bryant's Fatal Helicopter Crash https://t.co/VY2Ar5Xu8F 5 minutes ago

IamKasheyJ

Kashey J🌐 RT @FM98WJLB: New Details Emerge About Kobe Bryant's Fatal Helicopter Crash https://t.co/ryMHnU0SzT via @BushmanOnAir 9 minutes ago

AUGUSTEWNTYNINE

AUGUSTWENTYNINE RT @jo12jo12: New Details Emerge About Kobe Bryant's Fatal Helicopter Crash https://t.co/H7S99I4XsM 10 minutes ago

1031KCDA

1031 KCDA New Details Emerge About Kobe Bryant's Fatal Helicopter Crash https://t.co/HpOtCTaW5Y https://t.co/DX7KqFS6VI 12 minutes ago

BushmanOnAir

BUSHMAN New Details Emerge About Kobe Bryant's Fatal Helicopter Crash https://t.co/cspiZ6KvQQ 20 minutes ago

FM98WJLB

97.9 WJLB New Details Emerge About Kobe Bryant's Fatal Helicopter Crash https://t.co/ryMHnU0SzT via @BushmanOnAir 20 minutes ago

sectalk2019

Chris RT @247Sports: Terrifying new details emerge following Kobe Bryant's deadly helicopter crash: https://t.co/uuHpzhp3aZ https://t.co/xR2CQg5s… 34 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

US artist builds realistic Kobe Bryant tribute with Rubik's Cubes [Video]US artist builds realistic Kobe Bryant tribute with Rubik's Cubes

Steven Brundage, a talented artist based in Los Angeles, creates a hyper-realistic tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday (January 26) alongside his..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:30Published

Latest On Kobe Bryant Death Investigation [Video]Latest On Kobe Bryant Death Investigation

Wreckage from the deadly helicopter crash that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others has been removed from the crash site.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.