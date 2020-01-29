New Details Emerge In Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash 20 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:59s - Published New Details Emerge In Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash New video appears to show pilot Ara Zobayan circling over Glendale, Calif. About 15 minutes before he lost contact with air traffic control. The crash killed Bryant, his daughter, and seven other people.

