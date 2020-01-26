Global  

India vs New Zealand | Rohit Sharma’s super over strategy after scripting win

Video Credit: HT Digital Content
India vs New Zealand | Rohit Sharma’s super over strategy after scripting win

India vs New Zealand | Rohit Sharma’s super over strategy after scripting win

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma spoke on his super over performance against New Zealand on Wednesday.

Rohit cleared the boundary ropes with two sumptuous hits to bag the series for India.

India won the series 3-0 against New Zealand.

Recent related news

India beat New Zealand in Super Over to take unassailable 3-0 lead in T20 series

In the Super Over, New Zealand scored 17, a target which India overwhelmed in the final ball with...
Hindu - Published Also reported by •Mid-Day


3rd T20I: India win maiden T20 series in NZ with Super Over victory

India beat New Zealand in the 3rd T20I via Super Over to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the 5-match...
IndiaTimes - Published


vickyrohit_45

M Λ Ƨ Ƭ Σ Я RT @CNNnews18: Rohit Sharma belted two sixes off the final two deliveries of a Super Over to give India victory in the third T20I vs New Ze… 3 minutes ago

CNNnews18

News18 Rohit Sharma belted two sixes off the final two deliveries of a Super Over to give India victory in the third T20I… https://t.co/zafbA79NRx 7 minutes ago

adarshbt

Adarsh Bhat RT @cricketwallah: Mighty Rohit Sharma. Just mighty! Two big hits that cleared the fence, won India match and series, left New Zealand reel… 9 minutes ago

ZAchintaya

Zravasya Achintya 🔆 RT @kirankishor876: @daniel86cricket Just 3 hours ago today (29 January 2020) New Zealand need 2 runs in 4***with 6 wickets in hand aga… 20 minutes ago

imrakabhai

SHUBHAM SHUKLA 🇷 🇦 🇰 🇦 ☻💯% follow back ☻ RT @ESPNcricinfo: Rohit Sharma launches it over the boundary! India require 4 off the final ball https://t.co/GxdYifG3l0 | #NZvIND http… 24 minutes ago

RameshT77016224

Řamêsh THÂLA RT @WeLoveRohit: Rohit Sharma Smashes Back-To-Back Sixes!! 🏏 India Win The Super Over And Series ❤️👌 India - 3 | New Zealand - 0 #INDvsNZ… 26 minutes ago

SATYAtatva

AhiMsaG RT @MaheishGirri: Indian flag waved in New Zealand.. Rohit Sharma dynamic two back-to-back sixes in the #SuperOver to win the third T20 for… 27 minutes ago

sumitkr1796

sumit kumar RT @ITGDsports: #NZvIND #INDvNZ Is India a country of great openers? #RohitSharma has now made India the country with the most number of op… 29 minutes ago


Recent related videos

India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Rohit, Shami guide India to a famous win in Super Over thriller [Video]India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Rohit, Shami guide India to a famous win in Super Over thriller

Rohit Sharma and Mohammad Shami emerged heroes as Team India defeated New Zealand in a nail-biting Super Over thriller in the third Twenty20 international in Hamilton.

Credit: Oneindia

Ecstatic fans throng at Eden Park in Auckland ahead of India New Zealand match [Video]Ecstatic fans throng at Eden Park in Auckland ahead of India New Zealand match

Ecstatic fans throng at Eden Park in Auckland ahead of India New Zealand match

Credit: ANI

