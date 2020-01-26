Global  

Rick Fox Speaks Out After False Reports He Was Killed in Kobe Bryant Crash

Rick Fox Speaks Out After False Reports He Was Killed in Kobe Bryant Crash

Rick Fox Speaks Out After False Reports He Was Killed in Kobe Bryant Crash

Rick Fox Speaks Out After False Reports He Was Killed in Kobe Bryant Crash Kobe Bryant's former teammate Rick Fox appeared on TNT's 'Inside the NBA' where he explained how the rumors shook his family.

Fox revealed that he was on the phone with his daughter and completely unaware of the false reports when he first learned of Bryant's death.

Rick Fox, via 'Inside the NBA' Fox, who ignored an influx of phone calls in an attempt to be with his family, learned of the rumors through his best friend, King Rice.

Rick Fox, via 'Inside the NBA' Initial reports suggested that Fox was one of the passengers aboard the chopper at the time of the accident.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were two of nine people killed in the crash on Sunday.
