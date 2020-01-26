Rick Fox Speaks Out After False Reports He Was Killed in Kobe Bryant Crash
Rick Fox Speaks Out After False Reports He Was Killed in Kobe Bryant Crash Kobe Bryant's former teammate Rick Fox appeared on TNT's 'Inside the NBA' where he explained how the rumors shook his family.
Fox revealed that he was on the phone
with his daughter and completely unaware of
the false reports when he first learned of Bryant's death.
Rick Fox, via 'Inside the NBA' Fox, who ignored an influx of phone calls
in an attempt to be with his family, learned of
the rumors through his best friend, King Rice.
Rick Fox, via 'Inside the NBA' Initial reports suggested that Fox was one of the passengers aboard the chopper at the time of the accident.
Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were two of nine people killed in the
crash on Sunday.