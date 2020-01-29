Trump signs USMCA, 'ending NAFTA nightmare' 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:53s - Published Trump signs USMCA, 'ending NAFTA nightmare' U.S. President Donald Trump signed a new North American trade agreement on Wednesday in an outdoor ceremony at the White House attended by about 400 guests - but not the key Democrats who helped secure congressional passage of the deal.

