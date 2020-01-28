Trump lawyer says quid pro quo to help reelection is not impeachable

The high-profile defense attorney argued that if a politician believes his reelection is in the national interest, then asking a foreign country to investigate a political rival cannot be corrupt.

Lead House prosecutor Adam Schiff responded, saying all quid pro quos are not the same, adding "some are legitimate and some are corrupt, and you don't need to be a mind reader to figure out which is which." Senators began the first of two planned days of posing questions to both Trump's legal team and the Democratic lawmakers in the House of Representatives who have served as prosecutors in the trial on charges of abusing power and obstructing Congress arising from his request that Ukraine investigate political rival Joe Biden.

The Republican president seeking re-election on Nov.

3.

Biden is a leading candidate for the Democratic nomination to challenge Trump.