Kathy Ireland Says The Entire WNBPA Board Had “Eyes On" Gigi Bryant

Kathy Ireland Says The Entire WNBPA Board Had "Eyes On' Gigi Bryant

Kathy Ireland Says The Entire WNBPA Board Had “Eyes On" Gigi Bryant

Kathy Ireland, who is a part of the WNBPA Board of Advocates, sends love to Vanessa Bryant and her family in the wake of the tragic loss of Kobe Bryant and their daughter, Gianna.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com.Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview"
