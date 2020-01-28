Global  

Priyanka Chopra reportedly in talks to join 'The Matrix 4'

Priyanka Chopra reportedly in talks to join 'The Matrix 4'Priyanka Chopra is reportedly in final talks to join The Matrix 4.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Talks to Join ‘The Matrix 4’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Talks to Join ‘The Matrix 4’Priyanka Chopra Jonas has taken the red pill and is in talks to join the cast of “The Matrix 4,”...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •Mid-DayZee News



