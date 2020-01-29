Global  

White Houses Tells John Bolton To Delete Portions Of Upcoming Book

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:05s - Published < > Embed
The White House letter sent to Bolton comes as President Donald Trump was tweeting about his former national security advisor.

It was days before a published report connected the president to demand that Ukraine investigation of the Bidens.

CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
White House seeking to block ex-adviser Bolton's book: reports

The White House has issued a letter to former national security adviser John Bolton, seeking to block...
Reuters - Published

CNN: White House Issues ‘Formal Threat’ to John Bolton In Effort to Stop Publication of Book

The White House is reportedly ramping up its efforts to stop the publication of the upcoming book...
Mediaite - Published


Will Senate Dems, GOP Play Swapsies For Witnesses? [Video]Will Senate Dems, GOP Play Swapsies For Witnesses?

US Senators are expected to vote on Friday on whether to call witnesses to testify in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial. According to Business Insider, Democrats are pushing to hear from four..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:42Published

White House Issues Letter To Bolton To Stop Him From Publishing Book [Video]White House Issues Letter To Bolton To Stop Him From Publishing Book

The White House claims former national security adviser John Bolton&apos;s book contains classified information.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:14Published

