Bruno Fernandes arrives in Manchester

Bruno Fernandes arrived in Manchester on Wednesday evening after bidding farewell to Sporting Lisbon.
Recent related news from verified sources

Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United agree deal with Sporting Lisbon

Manchester United agree a deal to sign Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon.
First picture of Bruno Fernandes in Manchester emerges ahead of Man Utd transfer

First picture of Bruno Fernandes in Manchester emerges ahead of Man Utd transferBruno Fernandes was made a top transfer target by Manchester United and they look to finally have...
Recent related videos from verified sources

Premier League transfer round-up: Man United agree deal for Bruno Fernandes [Video]Premier League transfer round-up: Man United agree deal for Bruno Fernandes

Take a look at the latest news from the January transfer window, as Manchester United agree a deal with Sporting Lisbon to sign midfielder Bruno Fernandes, subject to a medical and the agreement of..

Fernandes to Man Utd a Mendes masterclass? [Video]Fernandes to Man Utd a Mendes masterclass?

Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol says Manchester United agreeing a deal with Sporting CP for Bruno Fernandes could be down to a negotiating tactic by super-agent Jorge Mendes.

