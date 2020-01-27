Global  

Lakers coach describes "deeply saddening time" since Kobe's death

Lakers coach describes 'deeply saddening time' since Kobe's death

Lakers coach describes "deeply saddening time" since Kobe's death

During the team's first interview since the death of former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, coach Frank Vogel told reporters, "We want to represent what Kobe was about more than anything."
Lakers coach describes "deeply saddening time" since Kobe's death

Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel said on Wednesday (January 29) his heartbroken team would aim to honor the memory of Kobe Bryant, who died along with his daughter and seven others in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

"We want to represent what Kobe was about more than anything," Vogel told reporters after a team practice at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo.

"We've always wanted to make him proud and that's not going to be any different." The cause of the crash in the hilly terrain just outside Calabasas, California, was unknown and an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board could take months.

Foggy weather was likely to figure prominently in the crash investigation.



