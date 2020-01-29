Global  

Microsoft Plows Ahead in Cloud Business Growth

Microsoft Plows Ahead in Cloud Business Growth

Microsoft Plows Ahead in Cloud Business Growth

The company reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $11.6 billion, up 36% from the same period last year.

Net income of $1.51 per share beat Wall Street expectations.
