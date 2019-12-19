Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Microsoft "Be The One" Super Bowl Commercial 2020

Video Credit: FanReviews - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
Microsoft 'Be The One' Super Bowl Commercial 2020

Microsoft "Be The One" Super Bowl Commercial 2020

Check out the Microsoft "Be The One" Super Bowl 2020 commercial with Offensive Assistant Coach for the San Francisco 49ers, Katie Sowers!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Intro for January 29, 2020

Dear Gossips,  Winona Ryder will be featured in a commercial during the Super Bowl. Which doesn’t...
Lainey Gossip - Published

Chris Evans & Rachel Dratch Quiz Fellow Bostonian John Krasinski On Where He's 'Pahked' In Hyundai's Super Bowl 2020 Commercial

Chris Evans, Rachel Dratch and John Krasinski let the Boston accents run free in Hyundai’s Super...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

BPrince95

BrokenPrince95 RT @tomwarren: Microsoft is returning to the Super Bowl this year with a commercial that follows 49ers assistant coach Katie Sowers. She's… 2 hours ago

MCamero26153674

MarCam Designs Microsoft Super Bowl 2020 Commercial: Be The One / Katie Sowers https://t.co/4VWu4Chi4c via @YouTube 2 hours ago

townesy77

Megan Townes Microsoft's latest ad features the first woman to ever coach the Super Bowl ❤️ https://t.co/eIvBzlcRFv 3 hours ago

yatwitt3rusr

Anand Arumugam Microsoft Super Bowl 2020 Commercial: Be The One / Katie Sowers https://t.co/Et3MSzej8W 4 hours ago

CommanderChuck1

Commander Chuck Awesome Microsoft Super Bowl 2020 Commercial: Be The One / Katie Sowers https://t.co/5stcy8n6YI via @YouTube 4 hours ago

MarkTabNet

Mark Tabladillo PhD Microsoft's Super Bowl Commercial 2020 As the Offensive Assistant Coach for the San Francisco 49ers, Katie Sowers… https://t.co/sGXhi4xRa6 5 hours ago

CSNews2019

NFL News Check out Microsoft's Super Bowl 2020 Commercial featuring Katie Sowers - National Football League News -… https://t.co/ofmzJnmjWO 5 hours ago

AzArdit

AZ Check out Microsoft's Super Bowl 2020 Commercial featuring Katie Sowers - https://t.co/czOV2cjvUm https://t.co/aNaVRf0iTR 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

RIPeanut Commercial Goes Viral [Video]RIPeanut Commercial Goes Viral

There are still 10 days left until the Super Bowl, but fans are already going nuts over one major loss.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:33Published

Sylvester Stallone and Chris Rock to Appear in Facebook Super Bowl Ad [Video]Sylvester Stallone and Chris Rock to Appear in Facebook Super Bowl Ad

Sylvester Stallone and Chris Rock to Appear in Facebook Super Bowl Ad. It is the first time Facebook will air a commercial during the championship game. It was fantastic working with @chrisrock. We..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:11Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.