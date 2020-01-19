Nearly 200 Americans Quarantined At US Military Base

195 Americans evacuated from Hubei province in China on a US government-chartered plane have been screened for coronavirus.

According to UPI, the passengers have agreed to remain at March Air Reserve Base for three days.

The flight landed at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County, Calif., instead of its original destination, Ontario airport.

A team of 20 CDC officers met the aircraft to assess the health of the passengers.