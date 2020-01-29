Global  

Exclusive: NYPD Hunting Serial Burglar In Brooklyn

Exclusive: NYPD Hunting Serial Burglar In Brooklyn

Exclusive: NYPD Hunting Serial Burglar In Brooklyn

A serial burglar is targeting a Brooklyn neighborhood, breaking in through windows at all hours of the day and night.

The spree happened in Canarsie, and CBS2’s Jessica Moore spoke exclusively with one of the victims on Wednesday.
