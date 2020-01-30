Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Local woman says she was robbed and run over by 'buyer' during iPhone sale

Local woman says she was robbed and run over by 'buyer' during iPhone sale

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:08s - Published < > Embed
Local woman says she was robbed and run over by 'buyer' during iPhone sale

Local woman says she was robbed and run over by 'buyer' during iPhone sale

A 19-year-old was arrested after a cell phone sale that went wrong at a Target parking lot in Livonia.

Police say on Dec.

23, 2019, a woman listed a phone for sale on the "Let Go" app and agreed to meet a potential buyer in the parking lot of Target located at Plymouth Road.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

perryandrews

Perry Andrews Woman attacked, dragged at Jacksonville Walmart https://t.co/2j5g74vlaC 6 days ago

shavonnnnnnn

JELISA RT @RyanANJax: Woman attacked, dragged at Jacksonville Walmart https://t.co/Q2efU6QMEA 6 days ago

RyanANJax

Ryan Nelson Woman attacked, dragged at Jacksonville Walmart https://t.co/Q2efU6QMEA 6 days ago

ActionNewsJax

ActionNewsJax RT @bridgetteANjax: Follow @ChristyANJax for this story on @ActionNewsJax at 5:00 https://t.co/H6V0QZ8cGs 6 days ago

bridgetteANjax

Bridgette Matter Follow @ChristyANJax for this story on @ActionNewsJax at 5:00 https://t.co/H6V0QZ8cGs 6 days ago

ActionNewsJax

ActionNewsJax RT @brittneyANjax: A man was parked outside a Jacksonville Walmart when he saw someone snatch a woman's purse and start dragging her, a rep… 6 days ago

brittneyANjax

Brittney Donovan A man was parked outside a Jacksonville Walmart when he saw someone snatch a woman's purse and start dragging her,… https://t.co/AnnKMIEOKn 6 days ago

ActionNewsJax

ActionNewsJax 🚨 WALMART ROBBERY | The report says a woman had just returned her cart and was walking back to her car when a man r… https://t.co/qzMsXCZFfI 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dog lover says her two German shepherds detected her breast CANCER [Video]Dog lover says her two German shepherds detected her breast CANCER

A dog lover says she owes her life to her two German shepherds - after they detected her breast CANCER.Linda Munkley, 65, was left baffled when five-year-old dog Bea began frequently leaping up at her..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:38Published

David Beckham spotted standing alone in a shabby stand at a football ground [Video]David Beckham spotted standing alone in a shabby stand at a football ground

David Beckham was spotted standing alone in a shabby stand at a non-league football ground - as his son Romeo got booked in a 5-3 defeat. The dad-of-four swapped glitzy Miami for the Somerset town of..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.